Haryana: 3 held after encounter

Hisar police arrested three persons involved in a firing incident near Shiv Temple in the Model Town locality on August 6. During the incident, three members of a family sustained pellet injuries. The police said when the arrested accused opened fire on the police, two of them suffered bullet injuries.

Advertisement

The police sources said that the police team followed the accused near the Satrod south bypass bridge. DSP Crime Kamaljeet added when the police team retaliated during the operation, two of the accused, Rahul alias Mukhiya and Ankit, sustained injuries. They have been taken to the Civil Hospital in Hisar for treatment. Another suspect, Shiv Kumar, was also arrested. Three other suspects had already been arrested, the police said.

Advertisement