Haryana: 3 killed as car rams into truck

Three persons were killed in a road accident when their car rammed into a moving truck on Highway 152D. The incident took place near Khairadi village in Kalanaur this morning. Two of the deceased have been identified as Manoj Kumar and his brother Manish of Narnaul while the identity of driver is yet to be established. The police have informed the family members of the deceased.

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According to the reports, both brothers owned a crusher at Neem-Ka-Thana in Rajasthan area adjoining to the border of the state.

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They were on their way to Narnaul from Ambala when their car crashed into the truck from behind.

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Upon receiving information, the Kalanaur police rushed to the spot, took possession of the bodies. The bodies were later sent to the mortuary for post-mortem examination. The police said an investigation into the incident was underway.