Haryana: 4 waste-to-energy plants to come up by Oct 2028

Four integrated waste-to-energy plants will be set up in the Hisar, Ambala, Faridabad and Gurugram clusters. The plants will collectively process 5,000 tonnes of waste per day and generate 50 MW of power.

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The state government has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Oil Green Energy Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oil India Limited, to set up these plants, which would become operational by October 2028. The agreements were signed in Nuh on Saturday.

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Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said these agreements marked a major step towards making the cities of the state cleaner, healthier and more modern.

The Chief Minister said the projects would receive financial assistance under the ‘Urban Challenge Fund’ of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. He said the Centre would bear 25% of the total capital cost of the projects while the state government and urban local bodies would bear another 25%. Oil Green Energy Limited would contribute the remaining 50%. He said these plants will be established in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, notified by the Government of India.

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Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh urged the Chief Minister to ensure that the state government took strict measures for the disposal of waste from Gurugram and other cities. He also asked Oil India officials to begin work on the project as soon as possible so that the ‘mountain of solid waste’ at Bandhwari in Gurugram could be eliminated.