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Home / Haryana / Haryana: 5 illegal colonies razed in Panipat

Haryana: 5 illegal colonies razed in Panipat

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Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 01:14 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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JCB machines in action as authorities raze constructions spread across unauthorised colonies.
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In a major crackdown on illegal colonies and unauthorised constructions, the District Town Planner (Enforcement) on Thursday demolished five unauthorised residential colonies spread over nearly 20 acres in Panipat district.

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The enforcement drive also led to the demolition of around 25 DPCs (damp-proof courses), an under-construction structure and internal road networks developed within the illegal colonies.

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The action was carried out under the supervision of District Town Planner (Enforcement) Sumit Malik in the revenue estates of Rakseda, Dikadla and the Samalkha area.

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Using JCB machines, the enforcement team razed the unauthorised development works. Adequate police force was deployed at the sites to ensure the operation was conducted peacefully.

Appealing to the public, Malik advised prospective buyers to verify the legal status of plots, houses and other immovable properties with the department before making any purchase.

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He cautioned that investing in unauthorised colonies without proper verification could lead to financial losses, legal complications and difficulties in obtaining civic amenities.

The DTP also clarified that the government cannot provide roads, sewerage, drinking water, electricity or other basic civic infrastructure in illegal colonies. He urged people to invest only in approved and legally sanctioned projects.

Malik said the department would continue its campaign against illegal colonies and unauthorised constructions, adding that strict action would be taken against violators and illegal colonisers to promote planned, safe and lawful urban development across the district.

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