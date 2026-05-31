Haryana: 6 shopkeepers challaned for littering, polythene use in Jagadhri

Continuing its crackdown against the use of banned single-use plastic items, littering and encroachment upon public land, the Municipal Corporation of Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) has issued challans to six shopkeepers.

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A team of the MCYJ raided Jagadhri’s Buria Chowk, Chhachhrauli road and Buria road and took action against the erring shopkeepers, including a chicken dhaba owner and a dairy operator.

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The action was taken by the team of Sanitation Inspector Amit Kamboj on the instructions issued by Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad.

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Teams led by Chief Sanitation Inspector (CSI) Harjeet Singh in zone 1 and CSI Vinod Beniwal in zone 2 are cracking down on violators. In zone 1, a team under Sanitary Inspector Amit Kamboj found garbage dumped outside a dhaba at Buria Chowk. An on-the-spot challan was issued to the dhaba owner and he was told to clean up. The team instructed the dhaba owner to keep separate dustbins for dry and wet waste.

During a raid on Buria road, banned polythene was recovered from three shopkeepers, including a dairy operator. The MCYJ team seized polythene bags and issued challans to the erring shopkeepers.

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A shopkeeper on Jagadhri road was also challaned for possessing the banned polythene bags. At two other locations, two shopkeepers were challaned for littering.

The Sanitation Inspector told the shopkeepers that since July 1, 2022, there was a ban on 19 types of single-use plastic items, including polythene. “There is a complete ban on selling and using banned plastic items. There is a provision of fine and confiscation under the Plastic Waste Management Rules-2022,” he added.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar appealed to the public to cooperate with the MC in keeping the twin cities clean and beautiful by using cloth or jute bags instead of the banned polythene bags. People were also urged to store garbage in dustbins before handing it over to MC vehicles.