Haryana: Rs 7-cr grant for hearing, speech-impaired kids

Chandigarh, February 1
The Haryana Welfare Society for Persons with Speech and Hearing Impairment has been sanctioned a grant of Rs.7.2 crore for the year 2021-22 at a meeting held under Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal here on Monday.
The Chief Secretary directed the officers to review the work of the society every three years.
Of the Rs 7.2 crore granted, the Education Department’s granted Rs 5.30 crore for the teachers working under the society, while the Social Justice and Empowerment Department gave Rs 1.5 for the maintenance staff and facilities provided to the children living in various centres of the society. The Health Department contributed Rs 40 lakh. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Focus of Budget on providing basic amenities to poor, middle class, youth: PM
Modi was giving an address on 'Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha' a...
Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges
The collegium held deliberations on February 1 and recommend...
Punjab Congress to release theme song today, seek people's response on its CM face
The voters are being given three options—Channi, Sidhu or no...
46 MLAs had backed him as Punjab CM candidate after Amarinder quit, claims Sunil Jakhar
The former PPCC chief was addressing a rally in Abohar in su...
To condemn every marriage as violent and every man a rapist not advisable: Smriti Irani
Her comments come in response to CPI leader Binoy Viswam's s...