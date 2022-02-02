Haryana: Rs 7-cr grant for hearing, speech-impaired kids

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 1

The Haryana Welfare Society for Persons with Speech and Hearing Impairment has been sanctioned a grant of Rs.7.2 crore for the year 2021-22 at a meeting held under Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal here on Monday.

The Chief Secretary directed the officers to review the work of the society every three years.

Of the Rs 7.2 crore granted, the Education Department’s granted Rs 5.30 crore for the teachers working under the society, while the Social Justice and Empowerment Department gave Rs 1.5 for the maintenance staff and facilities provided to the children living in various centres of the society. The Health Department contributed Rs 40 lakh. —