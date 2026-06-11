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Home / Haryana / Haryana: 8 vehicles seized in illegal mining crackdown

Haryana: 8 vehicles seized in illegal mining crackdown

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Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 09:26 AM Jun 11, 2026 IST
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A district administration team led by Jagadhri SDM Vishwanath seized eight vehicles engaged in illegal mining and unauthorised transportation of minerals. The team also issued challans amounting to Rs 3.47 lakh against the violators.

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The SDM said that, acting on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Preeti, a special drive had been launched to curb illegal mining and transportation of minerals. On Sunday, he inspected several locations in the Jagadhri area and checked vehicles to prevent unlawful activities.

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“During the drive, eight vehicles involved in illegal mining and illegal transportation of minerals were seized. In addition, challans totalling Rs 3,47,000 were issued for overloading and other traffic violations,” he stated.

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He added that details of the cases had been forwarded to the Mines and Geology Department for further action. “Considering the possibility of GST evasion, the GST Department has also been informed,” he said. The SDM emphasised that the district administration was taking measures against illegal mining.

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