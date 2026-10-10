Haryana AAP chief hits out at govt over drugs, crime, farmers’ issues in state

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Haryana president Dr Sushil Gupta launched a sharp attack on the BJP government during his visit to Rania, Ellenabad and Sirsa on Friday, accusing it of failing to protect farmers, controlling drug abuse and ensuring public safety.

Gupta alleged that the Election Commission was being misused to benefit the BJP. He claimed that around 13 crore names had been removed from voter lists across the country and accused the party of using central agencies to win elections. He demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and called for legal action against him.

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Raising concerns over drug abuse, Gupta claimed that all 23 districts of Haryana were affected by illegal drugs, with 16 in the “red zone”. He alleged that Sirsa was facing a serious crisis, with an average of one young person dying every day due to drug abuse. He also criticised Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for campaigning in Punjab instead of addressing problems in Haryana.

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Gupta further alleged that rising gang violence, shootings and extortion had created fear among residents and forced some traders to consider moving their businesses to other states.

Highlighting local issues, he said roads in Rania, Ellenabad and Sirsa were in poor condition. He also accused the government of failing to ensure timely paddy procurement and payments to the farmers.

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Gupta claimed that the farmers were being made to wait for up to 15 days in mandis over 17 per cent moisture limit and sometimes forced to sell their crops at losses of Rs 300-400 per quintal. He also raised concerns over the shortage of DAP fertiliser and alleged illegal collections by middlemen and officials.

On recurring floods, Gupta accused the government of failing to properly maintain the Ghaggar river. He demanded better water distribution through canals to prevent flooding and supply water to drought-hit areas. Several AAP leaders and local representatives accompanied Gupta during his visit.