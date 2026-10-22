Haryana Aayog, NDRI pact to improve native cattle breeds

A high-level delegation from the Haryana Gau Seva Aayog visited the ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), to explore collaborative avenues in indigenous cattle breed improvement, scientific dairy management and gaushala animal welfare.

The delegation was headed by Suman Kumar Gupta, vice-chairman of the aayog, and comprised distinguished members Surender Sandhu, Rishi Pal Kaushik and Samay Singh Kashyap, accompanied by Dr OP Kukreja, Deputy Director, Department of Animal Husbandry, Haryana.

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Dr Dheer Singh, Director, ICAR-NDRI, briefed the delegation on the institute’s premier research initiatives, cutting-edge reproductive technologies and extensive outreach programmes dedicated to the advancement of dairy farming in the country. During an in-depth interactive session with NDRI’s Joint Directors and heads of divisions, Suman Kumar Gupta emphasised the urgent need to upgrade indigenous bovine genetics across the state. The aayog expressed keen interest in sourcing elite animal stock and high-quality semen doses directly from the NDRI to drive systematic genetic upgradation in Haryana’s cattle population. Highlighting the critical role of gaushalas in cow conservation, the vice-chairman underscored the necessity of institutional training for gaushala personnel.

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The Haryana Gau Seva Aayog proposed structured, hands-on training modules conducted by the ICAR-NDRI specialists focusing on modern animal nutrition, healthcare and scientific shelter management to significantly bolster overall bovine welfare across Haryana. Dr Dheer Singh assured the delegation of the NDRI’s full technical cooperation, affirming that the institute remained committed to transferring lab-to-land dairy technologies and extending expertise to support gaushalas statewide.