Haryana: Abhishek Saroha of Gohana tops HCS exam

Abhishek Saroha, a resident of Gohana town, has topped the HCS examination in his third attempt, the result of which was declared by the HPSC on Thursday.

Saroha obtained 394.50 marks out of 675. His father Jagbir Saroha runs a private school while his mother Amita Devi is a homemaker.

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Abhishek pursued his BTech in computer engineering from JC Bose University in Faridabad, after which he began preparations for the UPSC examination.

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Hisar girl stands 5th

Hisar: Twenty-three-year-old Chhavi Sardana from Dogran Mohalla locality in Hisar has secured the fifth rank in the exam, with 385.8 marks.

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Her father Chirag Sardana, who runs a printing press, said Chhavi had been a diligent student since childhood and had achieved success through hard work, commitment and dedication.

She completed her LLB from National Law University, Patiala, last year, and then started preparing for the civil services. She took coaching in Chandigarh and Delhi.

Rahul Saini secures

7th rank

Kurukshetra: Rahul Saini, a resident of Kurukshetra, has made his family proud by securing the seventh rank in the HCS exam. Rahul stated that he will serve the public with honesty and integrity and strive to ensure that the government’s public welfare schemes reach the last person in the queue.

Though he joined the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 2021, he had been preparing for the UPSC exam, and also appeared for the HCS examination.