Haryana accelerates ease of doing business

Haryana has taken a major step towards becoming one of India’s most investor-friendly states by implementing nine key reforms and fast-tracking 13 more under its deregulation initiative. The state aims to complete all 23 identified reforms by year-end, significantly improving the business environment and job creation potential.

The progress was reviewed after a high-level meeting jointly chaired by Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, KK Pathak and Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, where officials from the Town and Country Planning (TCP), Labour, Industries and Pollution Control Board presented updates. Pathak appreciated Haryana’s efforts in introducing reforms regarding reduction of compliance burdens, simplifying procedures and promoting digital transparency in governance.

The TCP Department has introduced flexible zoning for mixed-use development, allowing residential, commercial and industrial activities within the same zone. A GIS-based databank for industrial land, integrated with the India Industrial Land Bank (IILB), has also been launched to help investors locate and secure plots swiftly.

The change of land use (CLU) process has been simplified, reducing documentation from 19 to only three essentials — ownership proof, project report and indemnity bond. The average approval time has come down to 36 days. Minimum road width for rural industries has been reduced to 20ft, pending final approval.

The Labour Department has implemented major reforms enhancing flexibility and inclusivity. Women are now permitted to work night shifts (7 pm to 6 am) in all sectors, including factories and shops. Factory closure and retrenchment norms have been rationalised to simplify operations. These reforms aim to provide industries with greater operational freedom while ensuring worker welfare.

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has cut clearance timelines from 30 to 21 days for Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO). Auto-renewal of CTOs up to 15 years has been introduced for green industries.

The Industries Department has integrated all services with the National Single Window System (NSWS), providing investors with a unified platform for approvals and incentives. Haryana has also implemented its own version of the Jan Vishwas framework, decriminalising minor offenses and introducing civil penalties.

Dashboards for approvals and grievance redressal, along with AI-based chatbots, have been deployed to enhance transparency. The reforms have received top marks in recent DPIIT assessments for compliance and speed.

State tops in three reform areas

Haryana has been recognised as a ‘top achiever’ in three reform areas (business entry, land administration, sector-specific healthcare) under the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2024 for ease of doing business. The recognition was conferred at Udyog Samagam 2025, chaired by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) at New Delhi on Wednesday.