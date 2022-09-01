Haryana accepts panel report; now quota for Backward Classes in panchayat poll

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 31

The Haryana Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, today accepted a report of the Haryana Backward Classes Commission, paving the way for reservation to Backward Classes (A) in panchayati raj institutions (PRIs).

The commission, headed by a former Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Darshan Singh, had conducted a “dedicated empirical inquiry” for assessment of the political backwardness of the Backward Classes. In the assessment, the commission found that the Backward Classes, Block A (BC-A), were not adequately represented in the political setup and required political reservation in the PRIs.

Now, every gram panchayat shall have at least one panch belonging to the BC (A) if its population is 2 per cent or more of the total population of the sabha area. Similarly, 8 per cent of the total offices of sarpanch in a block shall be reserved for the BC (A). Seats of member shall be reserved for the BC (A) in every panchayat samiti and Zila Parishad also.

The reservation for the Scheduled Castes and the BC (A), taken together in a particular PRI, shall not exceed 50 per cent of the total seats.

