Home / Haryana / Haryana cadre IPS officer Y Puran Kumar found dead at Chandigarh residence with gunshot wound

Haryana cadre IPS officer Y Puran Kumar found dead at Chandigarh residence with gunshot wound

Wife Amneet P Kumar currently in Japan as part of a delegation led by Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Geetanjali Gayatri
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:37 PM Oct 07, 2025 IST
Haryana's Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Y Puran Kumar
Haryana's Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Y Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself on Tuesday at his residence in Sector 11, Chandigarh.

Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar

He allegedly used his service revolver to take his own life. The incident reportedly occurred earlier in the day.

Police teams and forensic experts were dispatched to the scene, and an investigation is currently underway.

Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

“An information regarding a reported suicide was received from House No 116, Sector 11, Chandigarh, around 1.30 PM today,” confirmed Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, adding that, “The deceased has been identified as Puran Kumar, IPS (2001 batch), Haryana cadre. The CFSL team is at the spot, and further investigation is underway.”

At the time of the incident, Kumar’s wife, Amneet P Kumar — a senior IAS officer — was not at home. She is currently in Japan as part of an official delegation led by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Amneet is posted as Commissioner in secretary foreign cooperation department and is expected to reach back home on Wednesday morning.

Also their are reports that Kumar took the gun from a gunman on Monday. He was found by his daughter in the basement, which was soundproof.

Puran Kumar was a respected officer in the Haryana cadre and had held several key positions over the course of his career.

News of his sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the police and administrative services.

