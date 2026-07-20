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Home / Haryana / Haryana advances 21 key deregulation reforms to boost ease of doing business

Haryana advances 21 key deregulation reforms to boost ease of doing business

Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi directed all departments to expedite implementation of the remaining reforms and ensure timely uploading of documentary evidence on the MIS portal

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:34 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi. File photo: X
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Haryana has emerged as one of the leading states in the Centre’s compliance reduction and deregulation initiative, with 21 of the 28 priority reforms either approved or under implementation to make the regulatory environment simpler, faster and more business-friendly.

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Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi reviewed the progress of Phase-II of the Compliance Reduction and Deregulation Exercise a high-level meeting here on Monday.

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Rastogi directed all departments to expedite implementation of the remaining reforms and ensure timely uploading of documentary evidence on the MIS portal so that Haryana’s progress is accurately reflected at the national level.

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The Chief Secretary noted that the Centre’s Deregulation Cell has already approved six major reform areas, including faster power connections, liberalised regulations for shops and commercial establishments, improved turnaround time under the single-window system, an auto-appeal mechanism under the Right to Services framework, enhanced environmental clearance processes and improved access to testing facilities for MSMEs.

Commissioner & Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Dr Amit Kumar Agrawal informed that another 15 reforms are currently under implementation across departments. These include liberalised land-use norms, greater flexibility in industrial plot management, simplified building approvals, adoption of global fire safety standards, streamlined healthcare licensing, digitisation of state laws and regulations, and measures to strengthen Haryana’s investment ecosystem.

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He said the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has already introduced several industry-friendly measures, including subdivision and amalgamation of industrial plots, simplified change of industrial projects without prior approval, leasehold-to-freehold conversion after ten years, flexible leasing norms and liberalised development regulations to promote optimum land utilisation and attract fresh investments.

The Department of Industries and Commerce has also finalised the draft Haryana Right to Business Bill, 2026, which proposes to provide eligible manufacturing MSMEs with a Certificate of In-Principle Approval based on self-declaration and a three-year moratorium on inspections by state authorities.

The proposed legislation also envisages a two-tier institutional mechanism, with the Haryana Enterprises Promotion Centre (HEPC) functioning as the State Nodal Agency and District Level Clearance Committees ensuring time-bound approvals through a single-window system.

During the review, the Town and Country Planning Department informed that nearly 70 per cent of Haryana’s geographical area, lying outside controlled zones, already does not require Change of Land Use (CLU) permission for conversion of agricultural land to non-agricultural use. The department is also moving towards system-generated CLU approvals in conforming zones without human intervention.

The Fire Services Department apprised the meeting that amendments to the Haryana Fire and Emergency Services Act, 2022, are being processed to introduce risk-based fire safety norms in line with global best practices.

Rastogi appreciated the progress achieved so far and reiterated the Haryana Government’s commitment to creating a transparent, technology-driven and investor-friendly regulatory framework that promotes industrial growth, encourages entrepreneurship and improves the ease of doing business in the state.

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