Haryana again seeks share in PU, offers help to tide over fiscal crisis

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, June 1

Almost a year after the Punjab Government opposed governance reforms in Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh, the Haryana Government today launched a fresh salvo by offering to fund the institution in lieu of affiliation for certain colleges.

After assuming power, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had sought the restoration of Haryana’s share in the PU and affiliation for its colleges. However, it’s the first time Khattar spoke of helping the university tide over the financial crisis, the offer coming in the presence of his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit. The trio met at Punjab Raj Bhavan today even though the matter could not be resolved. Another meeting is scheduled for June 5.

“Haryana will help take the university forward by fulfilling its financial needs,” maintained Khattar. The Punjab CM, however, reiterated his government would oppose any change in the “nature and character” of PU. “The university holds a special place in the hearts of Punjabis due to its historical significance. The university caters to the state of Punjab and its capital Chandigarh alone. No change will be tolerated,” he said. Earlier, the Centre had fixed a 60:40 funding ratio between itself and the states of Punjab and Haryana. In 1976, Haryana discontinued the grant, leaving the task to Punjab alone. In recent years, Haryana politicians have offered to contribute to the PU budget again on the condition that the university granted affiliation to its colleges, a practice followed in Punjab too.

According to the existing practice, the university is bound to receive annual maintenance grants from both the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Punjab Government in 80:20 ratio. In March 2018, the Punjab Government had informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it would enhance the grant by 6 per cent for the 2018-19 financial year. Thereon, it has been increasing the grant by the same proportion, except in 2021-22 when the hike was 4.81 per cent. During Vice-President and PU Chancellor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s recent visit to the campus, Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) had apprised him of the financial crisis. PUTA had claimed that following the revision of pay scales, the PU budget had shot up to Rs 761.70 crore and there was a deficit of Rs 118 crore in the 2023-24 financial year.