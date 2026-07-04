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Home / Haryana / Haryana Agri Minister to launch campaign for farmers from Yamunanagar on July 7

Haryana Agri Minister to launch campaign for farmers from Yamunanagar on July 7

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 10:13 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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BJP leader Nepal Rana addresses the media regarding the 'Naveen Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' in Yamunanagar.
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With an aim to open doors to new thinking, technology and opportunities for farmers, the ‘Naveen Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ will be launched in the Kurukshetra Parliamentary on July 7.

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Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana wconstituency will launch the campaign from Radaur town of Yamunanagar district. The campaign will be launched under the guidance of Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal.

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During a press conference in Radaur town, BJP leader Nepal Rana, MP’s office incharge Dharamveer Singh, Kaithal office incharge Ravinder Dhiman and campaign coordinator Ishan Pandey shared the poster and roadmap for the campaign.

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Rana said, “This programme will provide farmers with the opportunity to connect directly with agricultural experts. They will also be provided with information on natural farming, food storage, crop diversification, environmental protection and government schemes.”

Campaign coordinator Pandey said, “Under the programme, 23 awareness drives would be organised at the block level in Kurukshetra.”

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“Agricultural experts will provide information to farmers about modern agricultural techniques, sustainable farming models and government schemes,” he added.

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