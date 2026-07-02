Haryana Agricultural Marketing Board brings 10 services under Right to Service Act

The Haryana Government has brought 10 services of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) under the ambit of the Haryana Right to Service Act, 2014. The notification was issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi.

Advertisement

Under the new framework, several important services — including issuance of no-objection certificates (NOCs), duplicate allotment and re-allotment, conveyance deeds, re-transfer of property after sale, and ex gratia assistance in cases of injury or death during agricultural operations — will have to be provided within 30 days. Services such as issuance of no dues certificates and mortgage-related NOCs will be delivered within 15 days.

Advertisement