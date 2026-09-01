Haryana Agricultural University scientist to conduct research on microplastic pollution

Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) has received approval for a research project from the Haryana State Higher Education Council under the Haryana State Research Fund for a project, “Distribution, Risk Assessment and Development of Mitigation Strategies for Microplastic Pollution in Agricultural Ecosystems of Haryana”. The project aims to assess the extent and impact of microplastic pollution in the state’s agricultural ecosystems.

Advertisement

The two-year project will be led by Dr Anil Duhan, Assistant Scientist, Department of Chemistry. Dr Jayant Sindhu and Dr Ravi Kumar will serve as co-investigators. A budget of Rs 19.11 lakh has been sanctioned for the project.

Advertisement

Vice-Chancellor Prof Baldev Raj Kamboj said that the increasing use of plastics has led to a continuous rise in plastic residues in the environment, making the problem increasingly serious. The agricultural sector has also not remained unaffected, as microplastics can contaminate agricultural soils, irrigation water and crops. This growing concern forms the basis of the proposed research project.

Advertisement

Under the project, scientists will collect and analyse samples of soil, irrigation water, treated and untreated sewage water, and crops irrigated with such water from different districts of Haryana. The study will assess the presence and concentration of microplastics, evaluate their potential adverse effects, and explore sustainable strategies for their mitigation and management.

The VC said that microplastic pollution is not merely an environmental issue, but is directly linked to soil health, crop productivity and food safety. He said that the increasing use of plastics in agriculture, particularly plastic mulch, irrigation water and other agricultural practices, may facilitate the entry of microplastic particles into agricultural fields, which is a matter of concern. He further stated that microplastics can persist in soil for long periods and may adversely affect its physical, chemical and biological properties.

Advertisement

Emphasising that healthy soil is the foundation of healthy crops and safe food production, he said it is essential to understand and address the growing impact of microplastics at an early stage.