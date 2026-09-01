DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana Agricultural University scientist to conduct research on microplastic pollution

Haryana Agricultural University scientist to conduct research on microplastic pollution

The project aims to assess the extent and impact of microplastic pollution in the state’s agricultural ecosystems

article_Author
Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 03:49 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The two-year project will be led by Dr Anil Duhan, Assistant Scientist, Department of Chemistry.
Advertisement

Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) has received approval for a research project from the Haryana State Higher Education Council under the Haryana State Research Fund for a project, “Distribution, Risk Assessment and Development of Mitigation Strategies for Microplastic Pollution in Agricultural Ecosystems of Haryana”. The project aims to assess the extent and impact of microplastic pollution in the state’s agricultural ecosystems.

Advertisement

The two-year project will be led by Dr Anil Duhan, Assistant Scientist, Department of Chemistry. Dr Jayant Sindhu and Dr Ravi Kumar will serve as co-investigators. A budget of Rs 19.11 lakh has been sanctioned for the project.

Advertisement

Vice-Chancellor Prof Baldev Raj Kamboj said that the increasing use of plastics has led to a continuous rise in plastic residues in the environment, making the problem increasingly serious. The agricultural sector has also not remained unaffected, as microplastics can contaminate agricultural soils, irrigation water and crops. This growing concern forms the basis of the proposed research project.

Advertisement

Under the project, scientists will collect and analyse samples of soil, irrigation water, treated and untreated sewage water, and crops irrigated with such water from different districts of Haryana. The study will assess the presence and concentration of microplastics, evaluate their potential adverse effects, and explore sustainable strategies for their mitigation and management.

The VC said that microplastic pollution is not merely an environmental issue, but is directly linked to soil health, crop productivity and food safety. He said that the increasing use of plastics in agriculture, particularly plastic mulch, irrigation water and other agricultural practices, may facilitate the entry of microplastic particles into agricultural fields, which is a matter of concern. He further stated that microplastics can persist in soil for long periods and may adversely affect its physical, chemical and biological properties.

Advertisement

Emphasising that healthy soil is the foundation of healthy crops and safe food production, he said it is essential to understand and address the growing impact of microplastics at an early stage.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts