Haryana Agricultural University tightens grip on information flow

In an order that appears aimed at tightening control over the flow of information, the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), Hisar, has directed all deans, directors, heads of departments, controlling officers and branch in-charges to obtain prior approval from the university authorities before sharing any university-related content with the media or on social media platforms.

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In an official communication issued on Thursday, the HAU Registrar instructed all such officials to route information relating to university activities through the Public Relations Office (PRO). The letter warned that any violation of the directions would invite action under the university’s existing service and disciplinary rules.

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According to the communication, “Information, press notes, photographs, videos and other publicity material are not provided to the Public Relations Office in a timely manner, due to which the proper publicity and dissemination of activities is adversely affected.”

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The communication further stated that university-related information is at times shared publicly without authorisation. The university has also barred employees from creating or operating social media platforms associated with the institution without prior permission.