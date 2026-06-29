Haryana agricultural varsity trio reaps global academic honours

Students of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), Hisar, have been winning laurels by making their mark at the international stage. One student, Ramandeep, secured placement in a leading agribusiness company in Uzbekistan, another student, Kamal, got selected for a prestigious global student summit to be held in Japan, and a research scholar was chosen for a fully funded dual PhD degree programme in Australia.

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The university spokesperson said the three achievements at the international level within a short span reflected the growing international outreach in higher education, research and employment opportunities.

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Vice-Chancellor Prof BR Kamboj congratulated Ramandeep, who has been selected as Field Operations Lead (Zonal Manager) with Indorama Agro LLC in Uzbekistan at an annual salary of 13,000 US dollars. He said the university was making continuous efforts to invite national and international companies for campus placements to provide better employment opportunities to students. The Vice-Chancellor said the selection of a student in a reputed private company abroad reflected the quality of education and professional training imparted by the university and would inspire other students to explore global career opportunities.

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Director of Students’ Welfare Dr Madan Lal Khichar said the university’s placement cell was playing an important role in bridging academia and industry through training programmes, career guidance and initiatives to enhance students’ employability.

Dr SK Pahuja said Indorama Agro LLC was a leading international company engaged in food production and exports across several countries. Associate Director of Students’ Welfare Dr Subodh Aggarwal said six students from the university had undergone internships with the company last year, which further strengthened the university’s association with the organisation.

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In another major achievement, Kamal, a third-year BSc (Agriculture) student of the College of Agriculture, has been selected to participate in the 25th International Student Summit on Food, Agriculture and Environment to be organised by Tokyo University of Agriculture, Japan. Kamal’s participation is fully sponsored and the entire expenditure will be borne by Tokyo University of Agriculture. Only 27 participants from 26 universities across 23 countries have been selected for this year’s summit.

The VC said such international platforms provide the students with an opportunity to showcase their knowledge and research capabilities at the global level, while enhancing the university’s international profile. He said international collaborations expose students to diverse cultures, ideas and innovations, helping them develop a global outlook. Kamal will present his research paper, “Pushing boundaries: Inclusive activities for community welfare,” during the summit, which will be held in Tokyo from June 30 to July 3, 2026.

Kamal credited the university administration, his teachers and parents for his success. OSD Dr Atul Dhingra, Dean of Postgraduate Studies Dr Ramesh Yadav, Dean of the College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology Dr AK Vashisht and International Affairs Cell Coordinator and Assistant Scientist Dr Manjunath S Hurakadli were present on the occasion.

Earlier this month, PhD scholar Krishan Kanhaiya of the Department of Soil and Water Conservation Engineering, College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, was selected for the dual-degree PhD programme jointly conducted by HAU and Western Sydney University, Australia.

Under the programme, he will receive a full tuition fee waiver along with an annual scholarship of 35,188 Australian dollars on a pro-rata basis. On successful completion of the programme, he will be awarded a PhD degree jointly by HAU and Western Sydney University.

Kanhaiya’s research, titled “Understanding the impact of sugarcane irrigation on groundwater degradation: A field-based modelling study,” will be carried out over an 18-month period at Western Sydney University between June 2026 and December 2027 under the guidance of Prof Basant Maheshwari and Dr Jason Reynolds, while Principal Scientist Dr DS Bundela will supervise the research at HAU.

The university officials said such international collaborations were creating opportunities for students and researchers to pursue higher studies, undertake advanced research and secure global employment, further strengthening the university’s academic and research profile.