DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana Agriculture Department takes stubble management campaign to schools, colleges

Haryana Agriculture Department takes stubble management campaign to schools, colleges

Specially constituted teams of the Agriculture Department are conducting awareness seminars in schools and colleges

article_Author
Parveen Arora
Karnal, Updated At : 01:22 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A stubble fire rages in a farm. File photo
Advertisement
With an aim to spread awareness about the ill-effect of stubble burning and promote scientific crop residue management, the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department has launched an outreach programme across the district, this time involving students of schools and colleges as key ambassadors of the campaign.Besides, specially constituted teams of the Agriculture Department are conducting awareness seminars in schools and colleges every Tuesday and Friday. The campaign primarily targets students of Class IX and above, who are being sensitised about the harmful effects of burning paddy residue on soil fertility, air quality and public health, so they can forward the information to their families.

Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA) is monitoring and supporting the awareness drive, during which students are being encouraged to take a pledge against stubble burning and adopt and promote effective methods of crop residue management.

Advertisement

“Students are an important link between the department and the farming community particularly in the rural belt. Our target is to reach students from Class IX onwards in schools and colleges and make them aware of the harmful consequences of stubble burning. We want them to take this message back home and motivate their families to manage crop residue scientifically instead of burning it,” said Dr Jasvinder Singh, DDA, Karnal.

Advertisement

The department’s several measures has led to a decline in stubble-burning incidents in Karnal district in recent years. The district recorded only 23 cases during the paddy season in 2025, down from 95 in 2024, 126 in 2023, 301 in 2022, 957 in 2021 and 1,052 in 2020.

“The department has made major progress, but our ultimate target is to bring active fire locations to zero. A reduction in cases is encouraging, but we cannot become satisfied. Every field staff member has been directed to remain active on the ground and ensure that farmers are guided well before the harvesting season,” the DDA said.

Advertisement

“Awareness at the grassroots level is the key to achieving zero active fire locations. If students understand the issue and communicate the message to their parents and relatives, the impact can go far beyond the classroom,” he added.

Singh urged farmers to make use of available crop residue management machinery and other scientific methods for stubble management.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts