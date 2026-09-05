Haryana Agriculture Department takes stubble management campaign to schools, colleges

Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA) is monitoring and supporting the awareness drive, during which students are being encouraged to take a pledge against stubble burning and adopt and promote effective methods of crop residue management.

Advertisement

“Students are an important link between the department and the farming community particularly in the rural belt. Our target is to reach students from Class IX onwards in schools and colleges and make them aware of the harmful consequences of stubble burning. We want them to take this message back home and motivate their families to manage crop residue scientifically instead of burning it,” said Dr Jasvinder Singh, DDA, Karnal.

Advertisement

The department’s several measures has led to a decline in stubble-burning incidents in Karnal district in recent years. The district recorded only 23 cases during the paddy season in 2025, down from 95 in 2024, 126 in 2023, 301 in 2022, 957 in 2021 and 1,052 in 2020.

“The department has made major progress, but our ultimate target is to bring active fire locations to zero. A reduction in cases is encouraging, but we cannot become satisfied. Every field staff member has been directed to remain active on the ground and ensure that farmers are guided well before the harvesting season,” the DDA said.

Advertisement

“Awareness at the grassroots level is the key to achieving zero active fire locations. If students understand the issue and communicate the message to their parents and relatives, the impact can go far beyond the classroom,” he added.

Singh urged farmers to make use of available crop residue management machinery and other scientific methods for stubble management.