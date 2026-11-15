Haryana Agriculture Minister assures oilseed purchase centre at Pipli grain market

State Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana on Saturday visited the Pipli grain market to review paddy procurement operations in Kurukshetra. He assured the commission agents that a purchase centre for oilseed crops (mustard and sunflower) would be allotted at the grain market.

During the previous sunflower procurement season, Ismailabad, Thanesar, Thol, Shahabad, Ladwa, Babain and Jhansa grain markets were among the purchase centres allotted in the district.

Satish Kumar, chairman of the Pipli Market Committee; Dharampal Mathana, general secretary of the District Grain Market Commission Agents’ Association; Gurmeet Saini, secretary of the Pipli Market Committee; and other officials apprised the minister of the procurement arrangements and the issues and demands raised by them.

During the visit, commission agents requested that the procurement of mustard and sunflower also be initiated at the grain market. Responding to their request, the minister assured them that the government would allot a purchase centre for oilseeds at the Pipli grain market so that farmers from nearby areas would not have to travel to other centres to sell their produce.

Advertisement

During the interaction, the commission agents and farmers also demanded the construction of a ‘Kisan Rest House’ at the grain market. The agriculture minister agreed to the demand, assuring that the request would be considered and fulfilled.

Rana said, “A smooth paddy procurement season has been ensured at the grain market, and timely lifting is also being ensured. The payments for the procured paddy were disbursed to the farmers within 72 hours, in accordance with government directives. The demands raised by the commission agents and farmers will be considered and fulfilled accordingly.”