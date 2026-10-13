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Home / Haryana / Haryana Agriculture Minister orders vehicle check amid slow paddy lifting

Haryana Agriculture Minister orders vehicle check amid slow paddy lifting

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 01:39 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana reviews paddy procurement in Kaithal grain market on Monday.
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Taking note of slow paddy lifting in Kaithal district, Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana on Monday directed the SDM to physically verify vehicles deployed by transporters after arhtiyas complained of inadequate availability, hampering the process.

During his visit to the Kaithal grain market, the minister was informed that transporters were allegedly failing to provide the required number of vehicles. He directed the SDM to verify their actual availability and submit a report.

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Rana also ordered officials to resolve network issues affecting gate-pass generation and improve internet speed to avoid delays in procurement and transportation.

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Inspecting paddy heaps and checking moisture levels, the minister found the moisture content above the prescribed limit at the Kaithal mandi. He subsequently visited grain markets in Siwan, Cheeka, Dhand, Pundri, Pai, Rajound and Kalayat to review procurement, lifting, payments and infrastructure.

He directed procurement agencies to immediately purchase paddy with moisture content of up to 17%, ensure adequate gunny bags and staff for gate-pass generation, maintain cleanliness and update procurement records. Payments must reach farmers within the stipulated period.

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“Not a single grain of farmers’ produce will be left unpurchased,” Rana said, adding that crops yielding above the prescribed average would also be procured at the applicable minimum support price (MSP), subject to verification.

Such farmers must submit details of their total produce, along with their name, village, registered mobile number and arhtiya’s name, to the mandi secretary. A district-level committee comprising the Deputy Commissioner and Deputy Director of Agriculture will verify the claims.

Meanwhile, farmers and arhtiyas in the Rajound and Kalayat mandis demanded an additional procurement agency, alleging that reliance on a single agency was slowing procurement.

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