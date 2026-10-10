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Home / Haryana / Haryana Agriculture Minister reviews paddy procurement at mandis in Ambala

Haryana Agriculture Minister reviews paddy procurement at mandis in Ambala

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 01:34 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana at a grain market in Ambala on Friday.
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Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana on Friday visited the grain markets in Ambala and inquired about the procurement process.

During the visit, the minister interacted with officials, commission agents and farmers to obtain information about the procurement.

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While visiting the Mullana Grain Market, he checked the moisture content of the paddy and enquired about the status of procurement, weighing, lifting, and payment from the officials.

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The farmers present at the grain market raised concerns regarding the procurement limit of around 26 quintal per acre and said they were facing difficulties in selling the entire produce. They demanded that the entire paddy crop harvested from their fields be procured so that they would not have to look elsewhere to sell their produce.

Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana assured the farmers that the procurement of the farmers’ entire crop would be ensured and payment would be made according to the minimum support price (MSP). The convenience of the farmers is a priority for the government.

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“Timely lifting of paddy after procurement is essential to prevent a shortage of space in the market and allow other farmers to bring their produce easily. The government has also urged the farmers to manage crop residues properly using modern agricultural machinery instead of burning these in the fields. The government is providing a 50 per cent subsidy on agricultural machinery used for stubble management. Stubble burning pollutes the environment and adversely affects soil fertility. Therefore, the farmers should refrain from burning stubble to preserve the environment and maintain soil quality”, the Agriculture Minister said.

While inspecting the cleanliness arrangements at the mandi, the Agriculture Minister asked the officials to maintain cleanliness within the mandi and nearby roads, and there should be no obstruction to the movement of vehicles. It is the responsibility of the officials to provide necessary facilities to farmers during the paddy procurement season.

Krishan Malik, Secretary of the Mullana Market Committee, informed that 5.80 lakh quintals of paddy have arrived at the grain market to date. Out of this, 3.63 lakh quintals have been procured, while 70,000 quintals have been lifted.

While visiting the Ambala City Grain Market, Shyam Singh Rana said “A smooth paddy procurement process is being ensured in the state and directions have been issued to the officials across the state to focus on expediting the lifting. I have been visiting the grain markets daily and the issues are being resolved.”

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