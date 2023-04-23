'State aims to be TB-free by 2025'

Chandigarh, April 22
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said that the government was determined to make the state TB-free by the year 2025. This would realise PM Narendra Modi’s vision to make India TB-free by this year, he added.
“With the determination that ‘TB will lose and the country will win’, the state government is taking meaningful steps,” he said, urging the TB patients to take benefits of free TB testing and treatment services available in government health institutions.
The CM was interacting with TB patients under the “Nikshay Yojana” through audio-conferencing. —TNS
