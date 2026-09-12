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Home / Haryana / Haryana allows nursing homes on leased residential plots under new policy

Haryana allows nursing homes on leased residential plots under new policy

The basement may be used for a clinic, X-ray and laboratory purposes, subject to compliance with the provisions of the Haryana Building Code, 2017

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:44 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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“Earlier, the condition in the February 10, 2026, policy was that doctors must own the residential plots,” said a senior officer of the Town and Country Planning Department. Representative Image/iStock
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Haryana’s Town and Country Planning Department has issued a new policy for setting up nursing homes on leased plots in licensed residential colonies.

Under the new policy, nursing homes can be set up on residential plots acquired by qualified Allopathic or Ayush doctors on a lease of at least 10 years. The permission will be granted for providing indoor admission and treatment after payment of the conversion charges. It will remain co-terminus with the validity of the lease.

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“Earlier, the condition in the February 10, 2026, policy was that doctors must own the residential plots,” said a senior officer of the Town and Country Planning Department.

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The decision follows a demand from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), said the fresh policy dated September 8 and issued by Anurag Agarwal, Additional Chief Secretary, Town and Country Planning Department.

The applicant doctor must hold a valid registration number with the Medical Council/AYUSH Council, be currently practising and be registered with the local branch of the IMA. An affidavit to this effect will have to be submitted along with the application.

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Plot size and location

The minimum plot size has been prescribed as per the potential zone. It has been fixed at 350 square yards in hyper- and high-potential zones and 250 square yards in medium- and low-potential zones.

Permission will be granted only for residential plots where all internal services have been laid and a completion or part-completion certificate has been issued.

Only one nursing-home site site will be permitted on the service road abutting or along the sector-dividing road of a sector. A maximum of four such sites will be allowed in a sector.

Stilt parking mandatory

Stilt parking will be mandatory for nursing homes. All vehicles, including ambulances, must be parked entirely within the plot or site boundary. No front boundary wall will be allowed.

The basement may be used for a clinic, X-ray and laboratory purposes, subject to compliance with the provisions of the Haryana Building Code, 2017, said the new policy.

Conversion charges

Conversion charges will be based on the potential zone.

For the hyper-potential zone, the conversion charges will be Rs 10,000 per square yard; for the high-potential zone, it will be Rs 8,000 per square yard. For medium- and low-potential zones, the conversion charges will be Rs 6,000 and Rs 4,000 per square yard, respectively.

Adequate arrangements for disposal of hospital waste must be made by the owner. The applicant should also be registered with the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) for the use of incinerators.

“No commercial activities except diagnostic facilities shall be allowed in the building premises. However, to cater to in-house patients, a pharmacy accessible only to the indoor and outdoor patients is allowed,” said the new policy.

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