Haryana: Amneet P Kumar assumes charge as sports varsity VC

Dr Amneet P Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Haryana Government, on Thursday assumed charge as Vice-Chancellor of the Sports University of Haryana at Rai, in addition to her existing responsibilities.

Her appointment follows the resignation of former Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar as VC, whose tenure had been extended in December 2025 until a successor was appointed. Ashok Kumar was appointed the university’s VC on February 26, 2024, succeeding retired IPS officer SS Deswal, the institution’s first VC, who had resigned in February 2024.

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The change comes after Ashok Kumar’s counsel informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court in September that he was unable to continue in the post due to personal reasons. The submission was made during the hearing of a petition challenging his appointment on the ground that it allegedly violated UGC regulations.

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Taking note of the submission, Justice Harpreet Singh Brar directed the state government to accept his resignation within a week of its submission and appoint the senior-most Dean to discharge the VC’s duties until a fresh appointment was made. The court had fixed October 31 as the deadline for completing the necessary steps.

Ashok Kumar submitted his resignation on October 14. The Governor-cum-Chancellor subsequently appointed Amneet P Kumar as the new Vice-Chancellor on Thursday.