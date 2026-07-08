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Home / Haryana / Haryana announces 75% interest waiver on property tax arrears; 10% rebate for early payment

Haryana announces 75% interest waiver on property tax arrears; 10% rebate for early payment

Scheme offers major relief to defaulters, with concessions available till August 31 after self-certification on government portal

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 05:43 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Government has announced a major relief for property tax defaulters by introducing a 75 per cent waiver on interest accrued on outstanding property tax dues. The scheme will cover pending liabilities for the period from 2010-11 to 2024-25.

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The special concession will remain available until August 31, 2026. It will apply to property owners who self-certify their property details on the Property Tax Outstanding Payment and No Dues Certificate (NDC) Management System portal and clear their entire outstanding property tax dues up to the assessment year 2026-27.

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Rohtak Municipal Corporation Commissioner Satyendra Duhan said the benefit would be available to property owners who clear all outstanding property tax dues up to the 2026-27 assessment year.

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In addition, the government is offering a 10 per cent rebate on property tax for the current financial year (2026-27) to those who make payment on or before July 31, 2026.

Duhan urged property owners to take advantage of the special concession by clearing pending dues and availing themselves of the maximum benefit under the relief scheme.

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"Paying property tax on time is the responsibility of every citizen, as it enables the municipal corporation to carry out development works, including road construction, sanitation services, street lighting and other civic infrastructure projects, more effectively. Residents should pay their property tax promptly and contribute to the city's development," he said.

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