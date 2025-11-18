DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana announces girls’ kabaddi league, cites Khelo India boost; MDU gets Rs 11 lakh grant

Haryana announces girls’ kabaddi league, cites Khelo India boost; MDU gets Rs 11 lakh grant

The entire nation looks towards athletes from Haryana with great hope in the Olympics and international competitions, said minister Krishan Lal Panwar

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:39 PM Nov 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Haryana Development and Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar. File photo
Advertisement

Haryana Development and Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar said today that steps are being taken to launch a kabaddi league for girls in the state soon.

Advertisement

“Just like Pro‑Kabaddi League for boys, steps are being taken to launch a similar league for girls soon,” he said while addressing a gathering as the chief guest after inaugurating 50th Annual Athletic Meet at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, on Tuesday.

Advertisement

“The entire nation looks towards athletes from Haryana with great hope in the Olympics and international competitions. More than 50 per cent of the country’s medals are won by Haryana players. Athletes from Haryana are not only bringing pride to the state but also shaping a bright future for India,” he added.

Advertisement

The minister said the Khelo India initiative, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given a new direction to the country’s sporting culture.

“Under Haryana’s progressive sports policy, Olympic gold medallists are awarded Rs 6 crore, silver medallists Rs 4 crore, and bronze medallists Rs 2.30 crore. Besides, players receive Rs 5 lakh for training and 3 per cent reservation in government jobs,” he said.

Advertisement

Appreciating MDU’s achievements in sports, he announced a grant of Rs 11 lakh for sports development at the university.

He also said children must set clear goals and move forward with full passion to achieve success in life.

The minister further appreciated the efforts of MDU Athletic Coach Dr Ramesh Sindhu and felicitated him.

MDU Vice‑Chancellor Prof Rajbir Singh said MDU holds a national reputation in sports and the university is committed to further developing international‑standard sports facilities. He expressed gratitude for the continuous support and guidance provided by the state government.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts