Haryana announces girls’ kabaddi league, cites Khelo India boost; MDU gets Rs 11 lakh grant

Haryana Development and Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar said today that steps are being taken to launch a kabaddi league for girls in the state soon.

Advertisement

“Just like Pro‑Kabaddi League for boys, steps are being taken to launch a similar league for girls soon,” he said while addressing a gathering as the chief guest after inaugurating 50th Annual Athletic Meet at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, on Tuesday.

Advertisement

“The entire nation looks towards athletes from Haryana with great hope in the Olympics and international competitions. More than 50 per cent of the country’s medals are won by Haryana players. Athletes from Haryana are not only bringing pride to the state but also shaping a bright future for India,” he added.

Advertisement

The minister said the Khelo India initiative, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given a new direction to the country’s sporting culture.

“Under Haryana’s progressive sports policy, Olympic gold medallists are awarded Rs 6 crore, silver medallists Rs 4 crore, and bronze medallists Rs 2.30 crore. Besides, players receive Rs 5 lakh for training and 3 per cent reservation in government jobs,” he said.

Advertisement

Appreciating MDU’s achievements in sports, he announced a grant of Rs 11 lakh for sports development at the university.

He also said children must set clear goals and move forward with full passion to achieve success in life.

The minister further appreciated the efforts of MDU Athletic Coach Dr Ramesh Sindhu and felicitated him.

MDU Vice‑Chancellor Prof Rajbir Singh said MDU holds a national reputation in sports and the university is committed to further developing international‑standard sports facilities. He expressed gratitude for the continuous support and guidance provided by the state government.