Haryana announces monthly pension for unmarried people, widowers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 6

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced pension of Rs 2,750 per month for unmarried men and women in the 45-60 age group.

The annual income of such unmarried persons should be less than 1.80 lakh, he said.

Khattar also announced pension of 2,750 per month for widowers in the age group of 40 to 60 having annual income less than Rs 3 lakh.

