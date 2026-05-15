Haryana announces revenue Lok Adalats in all districts for speedy resolution of land disputes

Revenue lok adalats will be organised across Haryana for the speedy resolution of land-related disputes. Through these lok adalats, deputy commissioners, SDMs and tehsildars will ensure time-bound settlement of disputes through mutual agreement between the concerned parties.

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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini gave these directions on Friday while reviewing the five-year implementation roadmap and action plan prepared by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department under Viksit Bharat-2047.

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During the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary and FCR of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Dr. Sumita Misra, informed that the department will implement a digital court case management system for the speedy resolution of revenue-related disputes so that cases can be disposed of on a priority basis.

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On this, the CM directed that revenue lok adalats should be organised on the lines of national lok adalats for swift resolution of land disputes, where concerned officers would settle disputes through mutual consent of both parties.

He directed that people should be informed and made aware about these lok adalats through patwaris in all districts and deputy commissioners, SDMs and tehsildars should be assigned targets for resolving land disputes so that the general public gets relief.

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The CM said new online services should be introduced in the Revenue Department by moving beyond traditional methods so that all government services can be delivered to citizens in a transparent and simplified manner.

He directed that laptops and tablets should be procured for all newly-appointed patwaris and high-speed internet services should be provided so that all patwaris can deliver services digitally.

He also directed that a state-level training centre should be established to make patwaris proficient in new technologies and revenue-related work.

Saini said all types of stamp sales in the state should be carried out through e-stamps and efforts should be made to make the system blockchain-based to ensure transparency in stamp transactions.

He further directed that faceless registration facilities should be introduced for individuals residing in other states or abroad who are unable to remain personally present for registry purposes.

When the CM sought information regarding paperless registration work in the state, officials informed him that around 4 lakh registrations have been completed under the initiative so far.

They further informed that no registration application older than 15 days is pending in any tehsil of the state. Officials also informed that, from the security perspective, an updated data centre is being established in the state through HARTRON for storage of Revenue Department data, for which tenders have already been floated.

The CM also directed that urban property revenue records should be linked with property IDs and systematically organised.

Revenue officials informed that, in coordination with the Agriculture Department, 100 percent digitisation and geo-tagging of land records is being carried out across the state.

Under this initiative, a unique number is being generated for every land parcel. The Chief Minister directed that government land belonging to all departments should also be updated on the portal.

While reviewing disaster management initiatives, the CM was informed that there is a proposal to create a separate department for disaster, fire and emergency services.

Officials informed that the Aapda Mitra Yojana is currently operational in eight districts and will be expanded to all 23 districts of the state. Special training will also be imparted to aapda mitras.

Director General of Fire Services Shekhar Vidyarthi informed that AI-based integrated command and control centres on the lines of foreign countries will be established in all districts of the state. Possibilities of using robots in firefighting operations are also being explored.

The CM directed that the basic infrastructure of the Fire Department should be strengthened and modernised and the latest equipment should also be procured. He also directed that a comprehensive plan should be prepared for reducing risks faced by fire service personnel and ensuring their welfare.