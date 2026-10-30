DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana announces Rs 35 hike in sugarcane prices over two years

Haryana announces Rs 35 hike in sugarcane prices over two years

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:56 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File.
Advertisement

In a major farmer-friendly decision, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced an increase of Rs 35 per quintal in sugarcane prices over the next two years, providing significant financial relief to sugarcane growers in the state.

Under the revised rates, farmers will receive Rs 430 per quintal in the 2026-27 season, and the price will increase to Rs 450 per quintal in 2027-28.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said that the sugarcane price in Haryana was Rs 415 per quintal during the 2025-26 season. It will be increased by Rs 15 per quintal to Rs 430 in 2026-27, followed by a further increase of Rs 20 per quintal in 2027-28. As a result, the sugarcane price will rise by Rs 35 per quintal over two years.

Advertisement

Highlighting the financial benefits for farmers, Saini said that the average sugarcane yield generally ranges between 700 and 800 quintals per hectare, equivalent to approximately 283 to 324 quintals per acre. At this level of production, the cumulative price increase of Rs 35 per quintal by 2027-28 is expected to provide farmers with additional income of approximately Rs 10,000 to Rs 11,300 per acre per season, compared with the 2025-26 price.

The Chief Minister said that during his recent interactions with various farmers’ organisations, farmers had raised concerns over the increasing cost of cultivation due to rising prices of diesel, labour and fertilisers. He said the decision to increase the sugarcane price to Rs 450 per quintal would help farmers offset the additional financial burden arising from higher input costs.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts