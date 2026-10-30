Haryana announces Rs 35 hike in sugarcane prices over two years

In a major farmer-friendly decision, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced an increase of Rs 35 per quintal in sugarcane prices over the next two years, providing significant financial relief to sugarcane growers in the state.

Under the revised rates, farmers will receive Rs 430 per quintal in the 2026-27 season, and the price will increase to Rs 450 per quintal in 2027-28.

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The Chief Minister said that the sugarcane price in Haryana was Rs 415 per quintal during the 2025-26 season. It will be increased by Rs 15 per quintal to Rs 430 in 2026-27, followed by a further increase of Rs 20 per quintal in 2027-28. As a result, the sugarcane price will rise by Rs 35 per quintal over two years.

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Highlighting the financial benefits for farmers, Saini said that the average sugarcane yield generally ranges between 700 and 800 quintals per hectare, equivalent to approximately 283 to 324 quintals per acre. At this level of production, the cumulative price increase of Rs 35 per quintal by 2027-28 is expected to provide farmers with additional income of approximately Rs 10,000 to Rs 11,300 per acre per season, compared with the 2025-26 price.

The Chief Minister said that during his recent interactions with various farmers’ organisations, farmers had raised concerns over the increasing cost of cultivation due to rising prices of diesel, labour and fertilisers. He said the decision to increase the sugarcane price to Rs 450 per quintal would help farmers offset the additional financial burden arising from higher input costs.