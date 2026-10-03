Haryana appoints IAS officer Sudhir Rajpal as Additional Chief Secretary, Finance and Planning

The Haryana Government on Saturday appointed the state’s senior-most IAS officer, Sudhir Rajpal, as Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Finance and Planning Departments.

The post had fallen vacant after the retirement of Arun Gupta on September 30, who was also holding the charge of Principal Secretary (PS) to the CM. So far, the government has not appointed any officer as PS to CM. Neither has any reemployment been offered to Gupta.

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Besides the Finance Department, Sudhir Rajpal, a 1990-batch IAS officer, will continue to hold the charge of the ACS, Home, Jails, Criminal Investigation, and Administration of Justice Departments, as well as the ACS, Environment, Forests, and Wildlife Departments.

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He was transferred from Himachal Pradesh cadre to Haryana cadre on May 1, 1994. He remained with the Government of India from July 18, 2001, to March 15, 2005.

Previously, he had served as Administrative Secretary to the Civil Aviation, Health, and Agriculture Departments.