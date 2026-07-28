Haryana approves 100% tax exemption on electric vehicles up to Rs 30 lakh

The Haryana Cabinet on Tuesday approved a 100 percent exemption from vehicle tax for the registration of two-, three- and four-wheeler electric vehicles (EVs) costing up to Rs 30 lakh.

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Previously, a one-time 20 percent exemption on motor vehicle tax was granted for the registration of electric/battery-operated and CNG vehicles. The existing 20 percent exemption on motor vehicle tax for CNG vehicles will continue as before.

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In line with the Chief Minister's announcement, approval was granted for a tax rebate on the new registration of non-transport vehicles in the name of women, equivalent to 1 percent of the ex-showroom price (for vehicles costing up to Rs 20 lakh)

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This tax rebate will be provided as an additional benefit over and above the currently applicable motor vehicle tax.

Additionally, it has been decided to celebrate Guru Ravidas' 650th birth anniversary (Prakash Parv) at the state level.

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The 'Guru Ravidas Maharaj Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan' (Social Harmony Pledge Campaign) will run from July 29 to February 20, 2027.

A delegation will participate in a special religious and spiritual event organized in Varanasi on July 29. Several leaders, including BJP National President Nitin Nabin and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will be present on this occasion

Sacred soil from his birthplace, Varanasi, will be brought and distributed to every village, settlement, and household across Haryana, said Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

The Cabinet approved a proposal regarding exemptions on stamp duty and registration fees, as well as the fixation of specific charges, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0

This decision will apply to eligible residential units of up to 60 square meters for beneficiaries belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) registered under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0

The Cabinet approved a proposal to introduce a bill for establishing 'Kusum International University' in Rewari. Its objective is to expand opportunities in higher education and ensure the Gross Enrolment Ratio aligns with the goals of the New National Education Policy-2020

The Cabinet approved a proposal to provide 20 percent horizontal reservation to 'Agniveers' who are residents of Haryana state for recruitment to posts such as Indian Reserve Battalion, State Disaster Response Force, Fireman, and Wildlife Guard.

The state government has already made provisions for 1 percent reservation for Group-'B' posts, 5 percent for Group-'C' posts, 20 percent for Constable posts in the Police Department, and 20 percent for posts of Forest Guard, Jail Warder, and Mining Guard.

The Haryana government has made a provision to provide compensation to the legal heirs or next of kin in cases of death occurring during police custody, ensuring the protection of human rights. Compensation of Rs 7.5 lakh for the kin of the deceased in cases of death due to negligence will be provided.

No compensation will be provided in cases of natural death, death due to illness, death while escaping custody, or death caused by natural disasters

Cabinet approved rules for recording and settling ownership rights in Abadi Deh (inhabited village) areas. Occupants in rural Lal Dora areas will receive legal ownership rights after decades.

The Cabinet approved amendments to the Haryana Revenue Patwari (Group-C) Service Rules, 2011. The amended rules will be deemed effective from January 1, 2025

Under these rules, the mandatory training period for newly appointed Patwaris has been reduced from one and a half years to one year. The training will comprise six months of institutional training at the Patwar School followed by six months of field training. Instead of a stipend, they will now receive a regular salary during this period.

Cabinet approved the constitution of the Haryana State Commission for Minorities. The Commission will consist of a Chairperson, five non-official members, and a Secretary, with a tenure of three years. The Commission will be vested with powers similar to a civil court

The Commission will monitor government schemes, investigate grievances, conduct research, and make recommendations for social, educational, economic, and cultural development.

Approval has been granted to a proposal providing relaxation in the policy for offering government jobs on compassionate grounds to the dependents of martyrs.

Under this policy, a decision has been taken to grant an exemption regarding the time limit for compassionate appointments to eligible dependents of martyrs from the Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces belonging to Haryana.

The time limit has been extended in three cases involving children who were minors at the time of their parents' martyrdom. These cases include Harsh, son of the late SWR Sultan Singh (Karnal); Khushbu, daughter of the late CT/BUG Pradeep Kumar (Bhiwani); and Yogesh, son of the late CT/BUG Sandeep Kumar (Bhiwani).