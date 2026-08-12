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Home / Haryana / Haryana approves digital system for identification and marking of ‘prime khasras’

Haryana approves digital system for identification and marking of ‘prime khasras’

Under the approved system, authorised revenue officers will be able to select and designate a khasra as ‘Prime Khasra’ after verification of relevant records and uploading of supporting documents

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GS Paul
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:16 PM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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Haryana has approved a standardised digital mechanism for the identification and marking of ‘prime khasras’, paving the way for uniform implementation of the process across the state.

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Revenue and Disaster Management Department has approved Prime Khasra Module on Revenue Haryana Portal (revenueharyana.gov.in), along with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and a ‘User Manual’ for its operation.

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Under the approved system, authorised revenue officers will be able to select and designate a khasra as ‘Prime Khasra’ after verification of relevant records and uploading of supporting documents.

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The module has been developed to facilitate identification and marking through a standardised digital workflow.

Confirming the approval, Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Dr Sumita Misra, said the move was aimed at bringing greater consistency and transparency to the process and strengthening digital management of land records.

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To ensure uniform use of the module across districts, the department has approved an SOP detailing the process and responsibilities of officers. A User Manual, Version 1.0, has also been approved, providing step-by-step instructions and screenshots to guide officials in operating the module.

The documents were prepared after internal examination, and the module has been tested. The related test cases and security certificate form part of the supporting documentation.

The approved SOP and User Manual will be circulated to Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Sub-Divisional Officers (Civil), Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars for implementation and operational guidance.

The documents will also be uploaded on the departmental portal as official reference material and for capacity building of field functionaries.

The approval marks another step towards strengthening Haryana’s digital revenue administration by bringing the prime khasra identification under a defined, documented and technology-enabled workflow, with verification and supporting records integrated into the process.

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