Haryana Archaeology Department puts spotlight on lesser-known heritage sites

Home to a number of heritage and archaeological sites, Haryana holds a significant place in the ancient history of the Indian subcontinent, generating considerable interest in heritage tourism.

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The state Department of Archaeology and Museums has been making attempts to increase footfall at archaeological sites, which are not only important from educational point of view, but also give a peek into the history of the region and the humankind.

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With the purpose to draw more tourists to these sites, the department has been holding regular heritage walks, guided tours and ‘baithaks’, besides organising workshops, exhibitions and school & college visits to the monuments.

As per Vinit Bhanwala, a heritage consultant with the department, there are some lesser known heritage sites, which the visitors must explore. “We have been taking various steps to connect people with the department, which helps in preserving our cultural legacy for future generations,” he said.

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Providing details of some of the sites in Haryana, Bhanwala said Rakhigarhi attracts more than 1,000 visitors per month, especially due to the ongoing excavations and academic interest. Besides, the Chor Gumbad and Chatta Rai Bal Mukund Das have a combined monthly footfall of over 1,000 visitors, he said, adding that the numbers are currently on the lower side due to ongoing conservation work at these sites. Sheesh Mahal receives around 400 visitors per month, he added.

Bhanwala said to improve visitor turnout regular heritage walks, guided tours, baithaks, workshops, exhibitions and school/college visits are being oragnised. Besides, the department has been making efforts to improve the digital outreach through social media campaigns focusing on monuments, history, facts and architecture. There has been collaborations with travel groups and institutions for curated heritage experiences. In the past two years, over 100 such programme covering 16 districts, have been conducted, he said.

Banani Bhatacharya, deputy director of the department, said Haryana is home to the Rakhigarhi archaeological site — which is the largest site of the Indus-Saraswati Civilisation — and the Bhirrana archaeological site — considered one of the oldest sites of the civilisation.

“These sites highlight Haryana’s deep-rooted connection with one of the world’s earliest urban centres,” she said, adding that Haryana is rich in traditional water architecture, with numerous historic ‘baolis’ (stepwells) spread across the state, reflecting advanced water management systems of earlier times, which also attract a significant number of tourists.

The state is also home to nearly 70 state protected monuments and sites of historical and architectural importance. Some of the prominent sites include Chatta Rai Bal Mukund Das, Chor Gumbad, Pir Turkman Tomb, Mirza Ali Jan’s Baoli, Dehra Jain Temple nestled in the Aravali hills, Qila Zafargarh, Safidon Fort and Bhai Ki Baoli, an official said.

“The department is working towards the conservation and promotion of the heritage assets. Conservation efforts are carried out using traditional materials, such as lime plaster, to preserve the original character of the monuments,” the official added.

As per Bhanwala, they lay special emphasis on engaging students through school and college visits to museums and important archaeological sites such as Rakhigarhi. “The initiatives aim to spark curiosity and deepen their understanding of Haryana’s historical legacy,” he said.

The department’s growing digital presence through informative content such as ‘Facts of Haryana’, ‘Dynasties of Haryana’ and ‘Sculptures of Haryana’ has also been able to draw the interest of the visitors, he added.

Bhanwala said among the sites that offer a unique experience to the visitors include Chatta Rai Bal Mukund Das, a palace that was built by Chatta Rai Bal Mukund Das, the diwan of Narnaul under the reign of emperor Shah Jahan. The palace is also known as Birbal Ka Chatta.

“It is a five-storey structure with underground chambers equipped with fountains and water channels to keep the interiors cool during summer,” he said.

Built in 1733, Sheesh Mahal at Farrukhnagar was once the residential palace of Faujdar Khan during the reign of emperor Farrukhsiyar. “Its Diwan-e-Aam features mirror work on wooden ceilings and walls, along with a water channel and fountain system, giving it the name ‘glass palace’,” he added.

Another site known as Bhai Ki Baoli, a stepwell built in 18th–19th century using lakhori bricks and lime-surkhi, has special features. “The three-storey ‘baoli’ was constructed by the Bhai rulers of Kaithal for public use. It has descending steps, thick decorated walls and a domed structure,” he added.

“On World Heritage Day, which is celebrated on April 18, we encouraged people to explore and appreciate the lesser-known heritage of Haryana and to actively participate in preserving our cultural legacy for future generations,” he said.

While iconic monuments like the Red Fort, Taj Mahal and Qutub Minar are widely known, Haryana too possesses a vast and remarkable heritage that deserves equal recognition, he added.