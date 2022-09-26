Haryana arhtiyas suspend indefinite strike on appeal by former CM Hooda; to start paddy procurement from Wednesday

Karnal, September 26

On the eighth day of indefinite suspension of work and fourth day of hunger strike at Karnal grain market, arhtiyas of the state on Monday suspended their strike following an appeal made by the former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who came to meet them.

Hooda said that he has appealed to arhtiyas to suspend their strike in the larger interest of the farming community, which they have accepted and ended their protest. The former CM also assured them to raise their issue on all platforms, including in the Assembly.

Hooda offered juice to Haryana State Arhtiyas Association president Ashok Gupta, chairman Rajnish Chaudhary and others who have been on indefinite hunger strike since September 23, against procurement through e-NAM, fixing of Rs 46 per quintal as commission instead of 2.5 per cent given earlier and to press for other demands. They were on indefinite strike from September 19 and after protesting near CM Camp Office on September 21, they announced to start hunger strike from September 23.

“In the larger interest of the farmers, we accepted the appeal of the former CM and have suspended our indefinite strike. We will start procurement from Wednesday. After the season, we will resume our strike,” said Gupta.

Leader of Opposition Hooda urged the government to find a solution to their demands. He said the e-NAM system imposed by the government was neither in the interest of the arhtiyas nor the farmers. “The state government has become completely unsympathetic. It does not see the problems of farmers and labourers or hear the problems of the traders,” he said.

Hooda said farmers and labourers were also facing problems due to the strike, along with the arhtiyas. Hooda said the arhtiyas should start the procurement work in the mandis while also protesting for their demands.

Hooda, while talking to mediapersons, said the crops of the farmers were getting ruined both in the grain markets and the fields. “Despite repeated demands, procurement of paddy had not started in the mandis. Due to heavy rains, the farmers have suffered heavy losses. The government should give proper compensation to the farmers by conducting girdawari,” he demanded.

On the issue of INLD's third front claims, Hooda said Nitish Kumar and other leaders had deflated the claims made by the INLD. “It is impossible to build an anti-BJP front without Congress. Therefore, making such a claim by a party with one legislator is irrelevant. INLD is just struggling to find its political ground,” he said.