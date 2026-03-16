Haryana: Army jawan arrested for killing maid; body found in Hisar Cantonment forest

The Hisar police have arrested an Army personnel from the Army Cantonment in Hisar in connection with the murder of a 37-year-old woman.

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The victim, identified as Santosh, a resident of Chaudhry Colony located in front of the Cantonment area, used to work as housemaid in staff quarters of the Army personnel in the Cantonment area. She went missing on March 11, and her body was recovered on Monday from an abandoned place in the forest area of the Cantonment.

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A case was registered against Baleshwar Kunjoor, who hails from Surguja district in Chhattisgarh. People familiar with the matter said the body was sent for post-mortem examination, following which further action would be taken in the matter.

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The police produced the accused in a Hisar court, after which the court sent him to two days of police remand. During the remand, the police will take the accused to the crime scene to recreate the incident and gather details related to the case.

She had gone to the Cantonment on March 11 but did not return. The next day, her husband lodged a missing person report. During the investigation, when evidence of murder surfaced, the police added murder charges to the case. The probe revealed that the accused tied the woman’s hands and buried her in the ground in bushes near a park behind his quarters.

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Sources said injury marks were also found on the woman’s body. Family members have also expressed suspicion of rape in the case, which can only be confirmed after the post-mortem report.

The sources added that on getting information about the missing woman, the Army police along with the local police launched search operation. After searching the staff quarters and tracking the mobile numbers of several persons, they reportedly got a clue from a torn T-shirt which led the search team to an Army personnel. He was picked up and interrogated, after which he reportedly confessed to his crime and later identified the place where she had buried the body.

The sources said the accused had brutally smashed the head and face of the victim woman and then buried the body after digging a trench in the forest area in the cantonment. The Army police later handed over the accused to the local police for further proceedings.

The victim’s family members informed that she was married for about seven years and has two children. She had been working in the cantonment area for the last four to five years. She had permission to enter the cantonment using the ID card.