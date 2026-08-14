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Home / Haryana / Haryana asks Narnaul DEO to reinstate suspended school principal after HC order

Haryana asks Narnaul DEO to reinstate suspended school principal after HC order

The principal was placed under suspension after some girl students of Government Senior Secondary School, Kanina Mandi, staged demonstration in support of Sonam Wangchuk

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Mahendragarh, Updated At : 08:23 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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The Directorate of School Education, Haryana, has asked the District Education Officer (DEO), Narnaul, to allow Naresh Kumar, Principal, to rejoin Government Senior Secondary School, Kanina Mandi.

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The directions came after the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the suspension of the principal.

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The principal was placed under suspension after some girl students of the school staged a demonstration in support of social activist Sonam Wangchuk.

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A committee headed by the local Block Education Officer (BEO) was constituted to conduct a fact-finding inquiry into the matter.

The inquiry report stated that the schoolgirls had staged the protest under the influence of social media.

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"It was found during the inquiry that some girl students of Class XII were influenced by social media and thought of supporting the recent demonstration at Jantar Mantar. Thinking that their parents and school authorities would not allow them to do so, they staged the protest demonstration at some distance from their school after school hours," it stated.

The inquiry report stated that it had found no evidence indicating that any staff member of the school had instigated the students to stage the protest.

"Neither any staff member nor the principal had any inkling of the protest by the schoolgirls," the report stated.

However, the principal was still placed under suspension and was not reinstated despite his repeated requests to the authorities concerned.

Following this, Principal Naresh Kumar filed a civil writ petition under Articles 226 and 227 of the Constitution of India, seeking quashing of the suspension order.

The High Court stayed the suspension order against Principal Naresh Kumar and issued a notice to the Haryana government in this regard.

The High Court adjourned the matter to February 10, 2027, observing that, in the meantime, the impugned suspension order dated July 19, 2026, shall remain stayed.

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