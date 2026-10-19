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Home / Haryana / Haryana asks private medical, dental colleges to follow fee structure, warns of strict action

Haryana asks private medical, dental colleges to follow fee structure, warns of strict action

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:23 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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All concerned institutions must ensure that the prescribed fee structure is prominently displayed on their official websites and notice boards. ANI file photo
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Haryana’s Directorate of Medical Education and Research has issued a public notice stating that it will take strict action against private medical, dental, nursing, physiotherapy and paramedical colleges charging fees above the notified fee structure.

“It is hereby directed that all concerned institutions shall strictly adhere to the fee structure so prescribed/notified and shall not, directly or indirectly, demand, collect or recover from any student or his/her parent/guardian any fee, charge, contribution, deposit or other amount, by whatever name or nomenclature called, in excess of the amount duly prescribed, notified or otherwise authorised by the competent authority,” said the directive issued by Dhirendra Khadgata, Director of Medical Education and Research.

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All concerned institutions must ensure that the prescribed fee structure is prominently displayed on their official websites and notice boards. A proper receipt must be issued for every amount collected from a student.

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The institutions must also ensure that complete records of all fees and charges collected are duly maintained. The directive stated that no fee or charge may be collected under any name or through any arrangement intended to circumvent the prescribed/notified fee structure.

“No student or parent/guardian shall be subjected to coercion, undue pressure, harassment or any other unfair practice for payment of any unauthorised amount,” the public notice added.

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The directive further stated that any deviation from or violation of the prescribed fee structure would be viewed seriously and would render the concerned institution liable to action as permissible under the applicable laws, rules, regulations, notifications, orders and directions issued by the competent authority.

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