Haryana Assembly budget session from Feb 20: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Chandigarh, February 2
Budget Session of the Haryana Assembly will begin here from February 20, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Thursday.
It has been proposed to hold the session in two parts, the chief minister said.
“The budget session will begin from February 20,” Khattar told reporters here after a meeting of the state cabinet.
The session will begin with the Governor’s address followed by a discussion on it, after which, the budget will be presented. After a gap of few days, the budget will be passed.
