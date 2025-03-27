Haryana Assembly passes Bill to check match fixing passed

The Haryana Assembly today passed a Bill proposing a jail term of up to five years for those indulging in match fixing or spot fixing in sports.

Introducing the Bill, the Haryana Prevention of Public Gambling Act, 2025, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said most of the gambling laws in India were outdated in view of the advance technology and betting syndicates were playing havoc with the finances of the general public. "It has become necessary for introducing stringent punishment for those involved in the organizing gambling,” he said.

The Bill provides for the prevention and punishment for those indulging in public gambling, betting in sports or elections, match fixing or spot fixing in sports.

As per the provisions of the Bill, “whoever indulges in match fixing or spot fixing in sports, shall be liable to imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than three years and may extend to five years and shall also be liable to pay fine which shall not be less than Rs 5 lakh”. A subsequent offence will invite an imprisonment up to seven years.

Body disposal Bill cleared

The Assembly also passed the Haryana Honourbale Disposal of Dead Body Bill, 2025. Introducing the Bills, CM Saini said keeping in view the right and dignity of the dead person, nobody would be allowed to raise any demand or bait for pursuing any demands by way of any protest or agitation by not performing the timely last rites of the dead body. In case of family members disowning a body, last rites would be performed by public authority if required.

Contract staff Bill okayed

The Haryana Assmbly also passéd the Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Service) Amendment Bill, 2025. Now, any contractual employee drawing salary for at least 240 days in a calendar year shall be deemed to have worked for the entire year. The employees completing five years services on full time basis as on August 15, 2024, will be eligible for security of service.