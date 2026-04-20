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Home / Haryana / Haryana Assembly Speaker inaugurates, lays stones for Rs 94.2 lakh projects in Gharaunda

Haryana Assembly Speaker inaugurates, lays stones for Rs 94.2 lakh projects in Gharaunda

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Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 03:00 AM Apr 20, 2026 IST
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Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan dedicates a project to people at Nabipur village.
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Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan has said the Ring Road and Medical University in Gharaunda constituency will start functioning this year. He added that the NCC Academy will be inaugurated in next one-and-a-half years, while work on the Rapid Rail project will begin soon.

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Speaking at a public gathering at Nabipur village, where the Speaker inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 94.28 lakh, Kalyan urged villagers to focus on children’s education, instil moral values and guide them towards becoming responsible citizens. He emphasied that progress requires forward-thinking and collective effort.

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Kalyan highlighted several ongoing and upcoming projects, including a new ITI in the Yamuna belt, he said funds would not be a constraint for development process. He inaugurated facilities such as Women’s Chaupal and Gorakhnath Chaupal, while laying the foundation for Kamboj Chaupal, Ambedkar Bhawan and the renovation of a dispensary.

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Kalyan said despite challenges over the past decade, significant progress had been achieved in the constituency. He said global conflicts were affecting resources like bitumen supply, but the government had arranged imports to ensure that road construction continues smoothly. Kalyan said due to the governance reforms initiated by former CM Manohar Lal, children from poor families are now becoming officers through hard work. He cited the example of Kohand village, where 125 youths have secured jobs.

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