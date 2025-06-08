DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Haryana / Haryana Assembly Speaker Kalyan listens to public grievances in Gharaunda

Haryana Assembly Speaker Kalyan listens to public grievances in Gharaunda

Holds a review meeting with SDM Rajesh Soni and other officials
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 05:25 PM Jun 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan listens to the grievances of residents at PWD Rest House in Gharaunda on Sunday. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan listened to the grievances of residents at the PWD Rest House in Gharaunda on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

Unfazed by the scorching heat, Kalyan sat under a tree and patiently heard the people and directed the officials concerned to resolve their issues. Residents approached him with issues related to electricity, road maintenance and installation of tubewells.

Rajendra, a local resident, raised the demand for the construction of a concrete drain in Bastara. Kalyan directed PWD officials to take necessary action in this regard. A group of villagers urged the Speaker to instal a submersible pump near Bazida railway station. The Speaker directed the officials to pay a visit at the site and take necessary measures.

Advertisement

Later, Kalyan held a review meeting with SDM Rajesh Soni and other officials of the MC along with departments concerned to review the progress of the development projects in the constituency.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts