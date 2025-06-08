Haryana Assembly Speaker Kalyan listens to public grievances in Gharaunda
Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan listened to the grievances of residents at the PWD Rest House in Gharaunda on Sunday afternoon.
Unfazed by the scorching heat, Kalyan sat under a tree and patiently heard the people and directed the officials concerned to resolve their issues. Residents approached him with issues related to electricity, road maintenance and installation of tubewells.
Rajendra, a local resident, raised the demand for the construction of a concrete drain in Bastara. Kalyan directed PWD officials to take necessary action in this regard. A group of villagers urged the Speaker to instal a submersible pump near Bazida railway station. The Speaker directed the officials to pay a visit at the site and take necessary measures.
Later, Kalyan held a review meeting with SDM Rajesh Soni and other officials of the MC along with departments concerned to review the progress of the development projects in the constituency.
