Haryana ATS uncovers international narco-terror network; 7 arrested

Haryana's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has unearthed a case linked to an international narco-terrorism network and have so far arrested seven accused.

An XUV, a Scorpio, a motorcycle, one US-made pistol, one 30-bore pistol, three cash counting machines, five mobile phones, 12 live rounds and 529 grams of heroin have so far been recovered from their possession.

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This is the first case successfully solved by the ATS, said Superintendent of Police, ATS, Varun Singla.

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Firing at Panchkula club on September 13

SP Varun Singla said that a firing incident was reported at Alif Laila Club, Sector-11, Panchkula, in the early hours of September 13. The police team reached the spot, initiated an investigation and collected evidence from the scene. A young woman was injured in the firing incident and was provided medical treatment.

An FIR was registered in the matter and investigation was initiated. During the investigation, it came to light that five youths had arrived at the club in two separate vehicles. While consuming liquor at the club, they got into an argument over some issue, following which one of the accused took out a pistol from the vehicle and fired two rounds, injuring a young woman. The injured person was immediately admitted to hospital.

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7 accused arrested, 3 apprehended from the spot

The SP said that a total of seven accused have so far been arrested in this case. Of these, three were apprehended from the spot at the time of the incident, one was arrested from SAS Nagar, and 3 others were arrested from Ludhiana. During the initial arrests, a cash counting machine was also recovered.

During interrogation and technical investigation, important evidence emerged regarding the accused’s links with an international narco-terror network. The investigation revealed that some handlers of the network are based abroad, particularly in the United States, who provide the accused with accommodation, vehicles and money so that weapons, narcotics and drug money can be transported to locations specified by the handlers. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the investigation was subsequently transferred to the Anti-Terrorist Squad.

Technical investigation reveals links of the network

Based on technical investigation, one of the accused involved in the firing was arrested on September 15. Important leads were obtained regarding the network involved in supplying weapons. Based on the investigation, an accused allegedly playing the role of an intermediary in the network was arrested from Ludhiana on September 19. The accused was produced before the court and police remand was obtained.

529 grams of Chitta (heroin) and weapons recovered

During police remand, 529 grams of Chitta (heroin) was recovered at the instance of the accused from a deserted location, where it had been concealed in his motorcycle. In addition, during a search of the accused’s hideout, one 30-bore pistol, 3 live rounds and a cash counting machine were also recovered. A separate case has been registered by the ATS regarding the recovery of the narcotic substance and further investigation has been initiated. Based on information provided by the accused, action was also taken regarding his other associates and the second vehicle used in the incident.

Raids were conducted in Ludhiana, resulting in the recovery of a Scorpio vehicle, a cash counting machine and other important evidence. The mobile phones of all the accused have also been taken into police possession and technical analysis has been initiated.

Accused used to deliver narcotics and weapons received through drones

SP Varun Singla said that the preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were working for an international narco-terror network. The network allegedly used local handlers to deliver consignments of narcotics, weapons and other objectionable material received across the border through drones to designated locations. Vehicles and funds were provided to persons associated with the network for this purpose.

He said that the ATS is conducting an in-depth investigation into the entire supply chain of the network, financial trail, sources of weapons and narcotics, and contacts with handlers based abroad. The mobile phones of the accused and other technical evidence are being analysed. Further arrests and recoveries are likely to be made as the investigation progresses, he added.