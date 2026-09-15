Haryana bans fuel for old vehicles from October 1; NCR petrol pumps to get 775 ANPR cameras

Starting October 1, end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) registered in Haryana will no longer be supplied fuel as the state government moves to strengthen pollution-control measures across the National Capital Region (NCR).

To enforce the restriction, the Haryana Transport Department is set to install Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at fuel stations across key NCR districts.

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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved a proposal worth Rs 41.74 crore for the installation of 775 ANPR cameras in the first phase of the project.

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Announcing the initiative, Transport Minister Anil Vij said the cameras would be installed at petrol pumps in the NCR districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar to identify End-of-Life Vehicles and ensure compliance with environmental regulations.

"The ANPR technology will enable the effective identification of old vehicles and facilitate strict enforcement of environmental norms," Vij said.

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An End-of-Life Vehicle refers to a vehicle that is no longer technically fit, legally permitted, or economically viable for operation on public roads. The government aims to use ANPR technology to streamline the identification of such vehicles and prevent them from continuing to contribute to pollution.

Officials said the system would significantly improve the monitoring of ageing vehicles and strengthen efforts to curb vehicular emissions in the NCR, one of the country's most pollution-affected regions.

Under the first phase of the project, a total of 775 ANPR cameras will be deployed across the four districts-Gurugram: 249 cameras; Sonipat: 215 cameras; Jhajjar: 195 cameras and Faridabad: 116 cameras

The government estimates that around 2,780 ANPR cameras will eventually be required across Haryana. The current rollout in the four NCR districts marks the first phase of a larger state-wide implementation plan aimed at improving enforcement against End-of-Life Vehicles and reducing air pollution