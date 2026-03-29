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Home / Haryana / Haryana begins mustard procurement; wheat purchase from April 1

Haryana begins mustard procurement; wheat purchase from April 1

Gate passes to be issued through e-Kharid app; biometric verification of farmers mandatory

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:45 AM Mar 29, 2026 IST
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For wheat procurement, 416 mandis have been designated in the state, and 112 for mustard. Tribune file photo
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday directed officials to ensure that farmers coming to mandis to sell their rabi crops should not face any inconvenience.

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The CM was presiding over a meeting of officials from the Food and Civil Supplies Department and other agencies related to procurement in Chandigarh today. He also reviewed the arrangements for the rabi procurement season.

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The CM was informed that, like in previous years, food grains arriving in the state mandis during the rabi season will be procured at MSP fixed by the Centre. Procurement of wheat will begin on April 1 and the Centre has set a target of 72 lakh metric tonnes for this season.

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It was stated that mustard procurement commenced on March 28. This year, the state government plans to procure approximately 13 lakh tonnes of mustard. Of this, 25% will be procured under the Price Support Scheme through central agencies (NAFED and NCCF), while the remaining will be procured by state agencies (HAFED and Haryana State Warehousing Corporation) in a 50:50 ratio.

As many as 416 mandis have been designated for wheat procurement in the state; 112 for mustard; 25 for barley; 11 for gram; and seven for lentil.

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Several improvements have been made in various state-run portals to ensure smooth and transparent procurement. It has been made mandatory for all farmers bringing their produce to mandis to clearly display their vehicle numbers. This year, all mandis have been geo-fenced for procurement operations. All gate passes will be issued through the e-Kharid app.

Similarly, during the bidding process, biometric verification of the farmer registered on the Meri Fasal, Mera Byora portal, or any one of their three authorised representatives, will be mandatory. Necessary arrangements for biometric verification have been made in all mandis across Haryana. All gate passes and procurement-related activities will be carried out through the app.

In addition, CCTV cameras have been installed at all entry and exit gates of the mandis, and officials have been directed to ensure they are properly positioned and functional.

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