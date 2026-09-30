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Home / Haryana / Haryana begins process to acquire 10.61 acres for 24-metre roads in Gurugram-Manesar Urban Complex

Haryana begins process to acquire 10.61 acres for 24-metre roads in Gurugram-Manesar Urban Complex

The proposed road alignments cover 42,939.66 square metres, or 10.61 acres, of land spread across several villages and sectors

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:04 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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The notification covers land in Nawada Fatehpur, Lakhnaula, Shikohpur, Sihi, Badha, Gurugram and Dhanwapur, among other areas. Pic: iStock
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The Haryana Government has initiated the process to conduct a Social Impact Assessment (SIA) for the proposed acquisition of 10.61 acres of land for the construction of 24-metre-wide roads in Sectors 81 to 86 and Sector 104 of the Gurugram-Manesar Urban Complex (GMUC).

The Urban Estates Department, in a notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Estates Department, Anurag Agarwal, on Wednesday, said the land was needed or likely to be needed for the public purpose of acquiring land for the proposed roads.

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The notification has been issued under Section 4(1) of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. The government has appointed the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) as the Social Impact Assessment Unit to conduct the SIA study and prepare a Social Impact Management Plan.

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The process has to be completed within six months.

According to the notification, the proposed road alignments cover 42,939.66 square metres, or 10.61 acres, of land spread across several villages and sectors. The largest identified pockets include 4,794.72 square metres and 4,289.28 square metres in Sector 104, Gurugram, 4,660.40 square metres in Sector 85, and 3,336.34 square metres in Sector 84.

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The notification covers land in Nawada Fatehpur, Lakhnaula, Shikohpur, Sihi, Badha, Gurugram and Dhanwapur, among other areas. The notification specifies the relevant khasra numbers and the area falling within the proposed 24-metre road alignments.

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