Haryana being transformed into global knowledge economy hub, says CM Nayab Saini

Chief Minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini said the government aims to establish Haryana as a world-class knowledge economy hub and to achieve this objective, the state’s education ecosystem is being reshaped on the principles of ‘Re-design, Re-imagine and Re-invest’.

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Addressing a function at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), Hisar on Sunday, the CM said that comprehensive reforms in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) have been implemented across state universities and their affiliated colleges.

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He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 7.58 crore. These included the foundation stone of a girls’ hostel to be constructed at a cost of Rs 6 crore, the inauguration of the Nursing Department building constructed at a cost of Rs 1.40 crore to strengthen healthcare services and medical education, and the inauguration of the Khejarli Mahabalidan Smriti Shilp and Mata Amrita Devi Circle built at a cost of Rs 18 lakh. He also announced that the Nursing Block would be named after Chaudhary Bhajan Lal.The Chief Minister said that in accordance with the teachings of Guru Jambheshwar Maharaj, the State Government firmly believes that the objective of higher education is not merely to award degrees but to build a society that is ethical, sensitive and aware—one that is technologically competent while remaining deeply rooted in its culture and committed to environmental conservation.

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He also mentioned that the Haryana State Research Fund, with an allocation of Rs 20 crore, was established last year. During 2025-26, more than 350 research proposals were received from teachers and students across the state, of which nearly 90 have been shortlisted. Saini announced that an additional Rs 20 crore has also been provided for the fund in the current financial year.

Effective initiatives have been taken, including implementation of the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) in schools, the PAHAL Scheme in colleges, incubation centres in universities and signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with industries for skill training in technical institutions according to industry requirements. Under the Haryana Skill Development Mission, more than 1.56 lakh youth have received skill training, enabling them to become self-reliant.

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Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda, Public Works Minister Ranbir Gangwa, MLAs Savitri Jindal, Randhir Panihar and others were present on the occasion.