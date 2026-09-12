Haryana: Bharatiya Kisan Ekta demands relief for baler subsidy applicants

The Bharatiya Kisan Ekta (BKE) has urged the Haryana Government to extend the deadline for uploading bills under the Crop Residue Management (CRM) scheme. In a letter to the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister and the Director General of the department, the BKE highlighted problems being faced by farmers who have applied for baler subsidies.

BKE state president Lakhwinder Singh Aulakh said many farmers had paid companies for purchasing baler machines, but were yet to receive the equipment and bills because of inadequate stock with manufacturers. The deadline for uploading bills is September 14, leaving farmers with little time to complete the process.

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Aulakh said farmers who fail to upload their bills on time could lose their subsidy and also risk losing the money deposited with the companies.

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The BKE has demanded that the deadline to upload bills be extended from September 14 to October 14.

It has also sought subsidies and baler machines for all eligible farmers who are on the waiting list.